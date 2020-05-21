2 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 106 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the overall case count to 622.

Both new cases are in the far north region, the province’s COVID-19 epicentre.

The majority of the 106 active cases in the province — 93 — are in the far north.

Other regions with active cases are the north (six), Saskatoon (five), Regina (one) and the central region (one).

Five people are in hospital — one in Regina and four in Saskatoon. Three people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Officials said 15 more people have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 509.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

89 people are 19 and under

223 people are 20 to 39

188 are 40 to 59

104 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the cases, females 51 per cent.

Officials said 348 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 139 are travel-related, 63 are under investigation by public health and 72 have no known exposure.

Saskatchewan has completed 42,443 tests so far for the virus, up 492 from Wednesday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

