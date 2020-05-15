Global News at 10 Regina May 15 2020 9:50am 01:41 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan retail stores prepare to reopen in second phase Phase 2 of the reopen Saskatchewan plan will come into effect May 19 and retailers are taking steps to prepare. Coronavirus: Saskatchewan retail stores prepare to reopen in second phase <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6948032/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6948032/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?