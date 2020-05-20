Health
May 20 2020 6:13pm
01:56

Coronavirus outbreak: SHA executive officer says system ready for expanded testing criteria

Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) chief executive officer Scott Livingstone responded to a question during Wednesday’s briefing on whether there are certain groups recommended not to get tested for COVID-19 within the new expanded testing criteria in the province. He said that there will be some special directions for certain patients, especially those who are immunocompromised and who might not want to show up at a testing centre for safety concerns, but that the system is ready for the expanded testing criteria.

