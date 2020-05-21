Active cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Nova Scotia, 1 more death at Northwood reported

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s number of active coronavirus cases continues to decrease even as the province reported one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday.

The death, which occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax, brings the total number of deaths in the province as a result of the disease to 58.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends who are grieving today,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“Thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly at Northwood to contain this virus. To the staff and families with loved ones at Northwood, you continue to have our full support as long as necessary.”

The Northwood facility in Halifax has been the centre of the outbreak in Nova Scotia.

There have now been 52 deaths as a result of COVID-19 at the long-term care facility, the largest in Atlantic Canada.

One additional case was detected on Wednesday, which is captured in the data released by the province on Thursday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 1,046.

Despite the one additional case and the one death, the number of active cases in the province has continued to decrease.

As of Thursday, there are only 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, a decrease from the figure of 32 reported on Wednesday as a result of three recoveries.

Nine people remain in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

In a press release, Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, stressed that Nova Scotians must remain vigilant.

“Until a vaccine is available, we have to stay vigilant in fighting this virus. We have to find – and adapt to – our new normal,” said Strang.

“That means we have to keep practising good personal hygiene, use physical distancing, limit non-essential travel, stay home when unwell, limit large groups and wear non-medical masks.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia reported that the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s labratory completed 579 tests and that it continues to operate 24-hours a day.

There remains two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in the rpovince with active cases of COVID-19.

The Northwood Manor in Halifax currently has 15 residents and four staff with active cases.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

The province continues to recommend that anyone with two or more of the following symptoms to visit Nova Scotia’s 811 website to help determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

