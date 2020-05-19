Northwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

There have now been 50 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax.
The Nova Scotia government announced an additional death at Northwood on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death total to 56. The province also announced one additional new case.
- Central: 895
- Western: 54
- Northern: 44
- Eastern: 51
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.
