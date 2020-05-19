Northwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

There have now been 50 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

The Nova Scotia government announced an additional death at Northwood on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death total to 56. The province also announced one additional new case.

Central: 895

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Central: 895

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Eastern: 51 As of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, there are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority 2:26 Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic forces Studio East restaurant in Halifax to close down Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic forces Studio East restaurant in Halifax to close down There are currently at least 32 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, 27 of which are connected to long-term care. The province says Northwood currently has 19 residents and seven staff with active cases.One other facility has one resident with an active case.READ MORE: Coronavirus — 3 new cases identified in Nova ScotiaThe QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 384 Nova Scotia tests on Victoria Day.Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in intensive care.Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3 p.m. Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

