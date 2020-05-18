Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia confirms 3 additional cases

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 12:19 pm
Health-care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020.
Health-care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nova Scotia has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,043.

The province also reported that 946 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

“I hope Nova Scotians are enjoying today’s holiday and I want to thank them for the sacrifices they have made over the last several weeks to slow the spread of this virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 3 new cases identified in Nova Scotia

“We must keep working together and follow the public health guidelines so we can determine when we can begin a new normal.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 237 Nova Scotia tests on May 17 and is operating 24 hours a day.

“The lower case numbers we have seen over the last few days is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean we can let our guards down just yet,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

READ MORE: N.S. pilot flying artistic patterns in response to provincial tragedies, coronavirus

“It is just as important now as ever to stay vigilant, follow public health advice and continue working to keep case numbers low.”

The province said there are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 25 residents and nine staff with active cases. One other facility has one resident with active COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,263 negative test results, 1,043 test results and 55 deaths.

 

