Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home records 4 more COVID-19 deaths

The Nova Scotia government says four more people at Northwood Manor in Halifax have died as a result of COVID-19.

The new figures bring the total number of deaths in the province related to the ongoing pandemic to 55.

Officials say 49 of the 55 deaths are now connected to Northwood, the largest long-term care home in Atlantic Canada.

Long-term care homes have played a large role in the province’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Health officials say there are currently three care homes and seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood currently has 25 residents and 15 staff with active cases of COVID-19, while the two other facilities are reporting a single staff member and a single resident, respectively.

In addition to the deaths, Nova Scotia says it has detected eight new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The total number of cases in the province has now climbed to 1,034.

Officials say 918 of those cases have been resolved.

As a result, there are only 61 active cases in the province.

Nine people are currently in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Nova Scotia conducted 473 tests on Thursday, the time period captured by the data released on Friday.

In total, the province has now conducted 36,409 tests.

The province is asking anyone with two or more of the following symptoms to visit its 811 website to determine if further assessment is required:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

The provincial government is also extending the province’s state of emergency.

The new order will take effect at noon on Sunday and will last until May 31, unless terminated or extended.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a televised update on Friday and are expected to address the new deaths.

That news conference is slated to begin at 3 p.m. AT.