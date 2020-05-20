Menu

Education

Dalhousie University moves all courses online until January

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 5:00 pm
Dalhousie.
Dalhousie. Alicia Draus / Global News

Several Nova Scotia universities have made final decisions to move all fall term courses to online.

Joining Cape Breton University and Mount Saint Vincent University, Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College announced Friday that all in-person classes are shifted to online until January 2021.

READ MORE: Halifax’s Mount Saint Vincent University shifting to online learning for fall 2020

“Our top priorities are the safety of our entire community and our continuing high-quality academic experience,” said Dalhousie president Deep Saini in a press release.

This decision comes with limited exceptions for programs involving extensive experiential learning, such as medicine, dentistry and agriculture.

READ MORE: Fall classes will mostly be done online amid COVID-19, some Canadian universities say

Dalhousie also announced it is investing over $1 million on additional online classes and increased virtual support for students.

According to the press release, more details about the university’s reopening plan will come in June.

 

 

