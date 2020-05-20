Dalhousie University moves all courses online until January

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Several Nova Scotia universities have made final decisions to move all fall term courses to online.

Joining Cape Breton University and Mount Saint Vincent University, Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College announced Friday that all in-person classes are shifted to online until January 2021.

“Our top priorities are the safety of our entire community and our continuing high-quality academic experience,” said Dalhousie president Deep Saini in a press release.

This decision comes with limited exceptions for programs involving extensive experiential learning, such as medicine, dentistry and agriculture.

READ MORE: Fall classes will mostly be done online amid COVID-19, some Canadian universities say

Dalhousie also announced it is investing over $1 million on additional online classes and increased virtual support for students.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the press release, more details about the university’s reopening plan will come in June.