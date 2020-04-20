Menu

Video captures train hitting semi-truck with driver still inside in Langley, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:32 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 3:47 pm
Video captures collision between train, truck in Langley
WATCH: Video captures collision between train, truck in Langley

A truck driver is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was struck by a freight train in Langley on Monday.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. at 98A Avenue and Telegraph Trail, and was captured on video.

READ MORE: Elderly couple killed in collision between train, car in Langley

A witness, who shot the video, told Global News the truck driver was trying to turn across the tracks but became stuck as the crossing barriers came down.

In the video, the truck driver can be seen standing in his vehicle with the door open as the approaching train sounds its horn.

The driver is still in the cab when the train strikes the truck’s front passenger side, sending it flying off the tracks.

READ MORE: Vancouver truck driver in his 40s killed in collision with train in Delta

Incredibly, B.C. Emergency Health Services said the driver was taken to hospital with only minor injuries.

A spokesperson for CN Rail said the collision was under investigation, and that there were no injuries, spills or fires reported.

RCMP said officers were on scene and that the train was stopped, meaning there would be traffic disruptions at a number of nearby rail crossings.

