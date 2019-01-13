Canada
January 13, 2019 5:08 pm

Vancouver truck driver in his 40s killed in collision with train in Delta

By Online Journalist  Global News

The scene of a crash involving a truck and a train on Saturday in Delta, B.C.

Delta police
A A

Delta police say the victim of a fatal crash between a truck and a train on Saturday was a Vancouver man in his 40s.

The collision happened about 3:20 p.m. on 72nd Street near the Boundary Bay Airport and involved a dump truck operated by Smithrite Disposal.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck did not survive the crash,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

Investigators remained at the scene of the crash until 3:45 a.m. on Sunday gathering evidence.

Delta police

The driver died at the scene, added Leykauf.

Police described the crash scene as “complex” and said that the truck was pushed “a significant way” down the track by the train.

Images from the scene showed the hood of the truck on one side of the track, while the badly damaged vehicle was rolled onto its top on the other.

dsc_1786

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale
dscn4536

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale
dscn4537

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale
img_2101

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale
dsc_1729

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale
dsc_1725

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale
dscn4541

The scene of a collision between a truck and a train in Delta on Saturday.

Courtesy: Mark Teasdale

CN Rail, which operates the train involved in the collision, said warning lights and bells were active at the time of the crash. The crossing does not have physical barriers separating the road and the tracks.

Delta police said traffic services and forensic investigators remained on scene until 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The Delta Fire Department, paramedics, CN Rail, CN Rail police and BC Hydro were also called to the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and that there is “no clear indication” as to what led to the collision.

