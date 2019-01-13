Vancouver truck driver in his 40s killed in collision with train in Delta

Delta police say the victim of a fatal crash between a truck and a train on Saturday was a Vancouver man in his 40s.

The collision happened about 3:20 p.m. on 72nd Street near the Boundary Bay Airport and involved a dump truck operated by Smithrite Disposal.

READ MORE: B.C. Coroner’s Service called to scene of collision between train and garbage truck in Delta

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck did not survive the crash,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

The driver died at the scene, added Leykauf.

Police described the crash scene as “complex” and said that the truck was pushed “a significant way” down the track by the train.

Images from the scene showed the hood of the truck on one side of the track, while the badly damaged vehicle was rolled onto its top on the other.

READ MORE: Elderly couple killed in collision between train, car in Langley

CN Rail, which operates the train involved in the collision, said warning lights and bells were active at the time of the crash. The crossing does not have physical barriers separating the road and the tracks.

Delta police said traffic services and forensic investigators remained on scene until 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

WATCH: Langley couple killed in train collision identified

The Delta Fire Department, paramedics, CN Rail, CN Rail police and BC Hydro were also called to the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and that there is “no clear indication” as to what led to the collision.