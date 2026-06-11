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Canada

Dog that mauled child shot and killed by Barrie police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 10:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal'
What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal
WATCH: What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal – May 22, 2025
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A loose dog that attacked several people, including a child, is now dead, Barrie, Ont., police said.

The dog police deemed aggressive was spotted around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Tiffin Street and Patterson Road, according to a news release from the Barrie Police Service.

Officers determined it was the same dog that had been on the loose since Monday, when it reportedly attacked and injured an 11-year-old boy.

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The boy remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police had maintained a presence in the area all week as they searched for the dog, using a drone in their efforts.

The dog had last been seen Monday afternoon.

Officers said that while they attempted to capture the animal, it became aggressive.

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“Due to the immediate safety threat, an officer discharged their weapon resulting in the dog’s death,” police said.

Police said they believe several people may have been injured by the dog. Anyone who has been bitten is asked to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service told Global News the owner of the dog has been identified, but did not give any indication if charges will be laid.

Barrie police are now assisting the City of Barrie bylaw officials in an investigation.

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