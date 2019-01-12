Collision between train, truck in Delta ‘serious,’ police say

Police are investigating a collision between a train and a truck in Delta.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at a crossing on 72nd Street near the Boundary Bay airport.

READ MORE: Elderly couple killed in collision between train, car in Langley

Police have described the collision as serious. Photos from the scene show the badly damaged truck flipped upside down.

The truck was operated by Smithrite Disposal. It’s not clear what the condition of the driver is.

CN Rail has confirmed that the collision involved one of its trains.

WATCH: Langley couple killed in train collision identified

“The crossing is equipped with active warning devices which were working at the time of the incident,” said CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis in a statement.

The crossing has flashing lights and warning bells, but no physical barriers.

“Our thoughts are with the person affected by this incident and their families,” added Abecassis.

The crash comes just two weeks after an elderly couple was killed in Langley when their vehicle was struck by a CN train using CP tracks.

That collision remains under investigation.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays, and to use 80th Street if they must drive through the area.

More to come…