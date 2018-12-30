Elderly couple killed in collision between train, car in Langley

A collision between a train and a car at a Langley rail crossing Sunday has left an elderly couple dead.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. near the Langley Bypass at Glover Road.

Staff Sgt. David Brown with the Langley RCMP said a small, older-model car somehow got onto the tracks when a westbound train was coming, and the vehicle was struck.

“The vehicle was pushed quite some distance. When we got to the vehicle, we discovered two persons inside. Life-saving efforts were immediately commenced, and unfortunately we have a double fatal,” he said.

Brown said police were interviewing witnesses and trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“It’s a well-marked crossing. At this point, we’re still investigating why this vehicle was on the tracks at that time,” Brown said.

“It’s a very busy bypass that most people would recognize. It has the arms that come down and flashing lights, and we are still trying to understand what happened.”

The collision involved a CN train using CP Rail tracks, and along with the Langley RCMP’s traffic services, Brown said CP police were also investigating.

The Langley Bypass was closed to traffic on Sunday morning, and Brown said drivers were being asked to avoid the area.