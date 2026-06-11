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Canada

N.B. gas plant needed to avoid blackouts by 2028, utility executive says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2026 9:42 am
1 min read
The New Brunswick flag flies in a row of flags beside the Legislative Assembly Building, home of the provincial legislature, in Fredericton, Saturday, July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick flag flies in a row of flags beside the Legislative Assembly Building, home of the provincial legislature, in Fredericton, Saturday, July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. GAC
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The CEO of New Brunswick’s electricity utility says its proposal for a natural gas-powered generating station remains the best option for avoiding blackouts within the next two years.

Lori Clark told a legislative committee this morning that the project was fast-tracked with customers’ best interests in mind.

She says the Crown corporation changed its regular approval methods to speed up the project.

Clark’s comments come after the province’s auditor general issued a scathing report about the project, saying NB Power made poor choices as it moved ahead with the proposed plant.

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Paul Martin said NB Power exposed itself to millions of dollars worth of risk as it sped through a proposal process.

The 500-Megawatt natural-gas-and-diesel plant received regulatory approval in May.

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The project, however, still requires a green light from the province’s Liberal government, which is conducting an environmental assessment.

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