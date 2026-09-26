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Canada

4 killed after helicopter crashes in field near Montreal

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 26, 2026 5:24 pm
1 min read
The helicopter crashed into a field in the municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, southeast of Montreal. . View image in full screen
The helicopter crashed into a field in the municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, southeast of Montreal. . Courtesy: TVA
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Four people have died in a helicopter crash in Montérégie, Que., in the Rang des Écossais area.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The helicopter crashed into a field in the municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, southeast of Montreal.

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The chopper caught fire, but police say it’s unclear if the fire began in the air or as a result of the crash.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within an hour.

The SQ says four occupants were declared dead at the scene.

The force’s major crime unit is investigating the incident, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

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