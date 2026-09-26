4 killed after helicopter crashes in field near Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people have died in a helicopter crash in Montérégie, Que., in the Rang des Écossais area.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The helicopter crashed into a field in the municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, southeast of Montreal.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The chopper caught fire, but police say it’s unclear if the fire began in the air or as a result of the crash.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within an hour.

The SQ says four occupants were declared dead at the scene.

The force’s major crime unit is investigating the incident, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.