4 killed after helicopter crashes in field near Montreal

Four people have died in a helicopter crash in Montérégie, Que., in the Rang des Écossais area.
A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The helicopter crashed into a field in the municipality of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, southeast of Montreal.
Get breaking National news
The chopper caught fire, but police say it’s unclear if the fire began in the air or as a result of the crash.
Fire crews had the blaze under control within an hour.
- Lawyer wins case against multinational firm behind day school settlement
- Kids starting a fire, taking a vehicle set off warning from Mounties in B.C.
- Parts of Nova Scotia national park closed temporarily after coyote bite: Parks Canada
- Canadians more united despite separatist sentiment in Alberta, Quebec: Ipsos
The SQ says four occupants were declared dead at the scene.
The force’s major crime unit is investigating the incident, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.
Write a comment