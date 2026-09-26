Kids starting a fire, taking a vehicle set off warning from Mounties in B.C.

Mounties in Mission, B.C., are reminding parents just how “resourceful” children can be after separate situations last week.
Police say a seven-year-old boy found a small blow torch in his home on Sept. 18, managed to connect it to a propane cylinder and started a fire inside his home.
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The local fire department attended and put out what police say was a small blaze.
The second incident, which happened the same day, involved a four-year-old boy who took the keys to his parents’ Cadillac Escalade and climbed inside.
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The RCMP says CCTV footage confirmed the boy started the Cadillac and drove it into two parked cars that were nearby.
No one was hurt, but police say in a news release that parents should look around their homes and consider what they could do in order to reduce the risks.
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