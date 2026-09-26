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Canada

Parts of Nova Scotia national park closed temporarily after coyote bite: Parks Canada

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2026 10:21 am
1 min read
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB
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Parts of a national park in northern Nova Scotia have been closed after a visitor was bitten by a coyote.

Parks Canada says the bite occurred in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park on Thursday evening.

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In a social media post, the parks agency says the MacIntosh Brook area where the incident happened has been temporarily closed.

The post says the Lone Shieling trail and pull-offs in the surrounding area have also been closed as staff assess the situation.

Parks Canada says it will provide updates when more information is available.

Coyote attacks in the park are not uncommon but are rarely fatal.

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