Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Risk remains low for B.C. despite presumptive coronavirus case in Toronto: health officials

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 9:30 pm
Updated January 25, 2020 9:56 pm
First “presumptive” coronavirus case in Canada as China raises emergency response
WATCH: Ontario health officials have confirmed Canada's first "presumptive" case of the cornavirus in Toronto. Mike Drolet reports on what we know about that patient, as well as the unprecedented emergency response in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

B.C. health officials are reminding residents the risk of contracting the Wuhan coronavirus is low, and there are no confirmed cases in the province.

The joint statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was released Saturday in the wake of the first presumptive case for the virus in Canada.

“We are closely watching the situation in Canada and globally, and are meeting regularly with our counterparts across the country to make sure we are prepared if cases arise in B.C.,” the pair said.

READ MORE: Canada’s 1st ‘presumptive’ case of new coronavirus discovered in Toronto

Health officials in Ontario confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man in his 50s, who had travelled to Wuhan, was taken to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and is now in stable condition in a negative-pressure room.

Officials in Toronto say the case was confirmed by a test there, but the illness would be officially confirmed once the National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases in Winnipeg completes its own testing.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: ‘presumptive case’ of virus confirmed in Toronto

Dix and Henry said they are confident Ontario health officials will “ensure every measure is taken to prevent the spread of this virus.”

They added the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has developed a diagnostic test for the new coronavirus, and is coordinating staff and supplies in order to prepare for the accurate detection of any potential cases.

Health-care workers in B.C. are also being asked to record the travel history of anyone reporting respiratory symptoms.

READ MORE: ‘There’s no hope to get out’: B.C. woman’s daughter trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus

Enhanced screening is in place at Vancouver International Airport as well as airports in Toronto and Montreal, with all international travellers being asked if they have visited Wuhan.

The BCCDC said Friday that while a number of returning travellers screened at Vancouver International Airport are being investigated, none of those cases have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The agency also shot down rumours that potential or confirmed cases had been identified in Metro Vancouver, asking people to seek information only from official sources rather than social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Wuhan has been on lockdown since Wednesday night, with Chinese military blocking access to roads, transit stations and airports.

At least 41 people have died since the start of the outbreak, which has made over 1,300 people sick in China alone. The vast majority of the cases and deaths have been in the Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about Canada’s first ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case

Sixteen surrounding cities have also been placed on lockdown, with the Chinese military blocking access to roads, train stations and airports.

The virus has also spread to 11 other countries, including Australia, France and the U.S., where two cases have been confirmed.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCoronavirusAdrian DixBonnie Henrycoronavirus canadaCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus TorontoCoronavirus Toronto Hospitalbc coronaviruscoronavirus british columbiaCoronavirus Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.