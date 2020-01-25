Here’s what you need to know about Canada’s first ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

A case of novel coronavirus was presumptively confirmed in Toronto on Jan. 25.

Here’s what we know so far:

What do we know so far about this case?

A man in his 50s travelled from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China before arriving in Toronto on Jan. 22. Public health officials say he became ill within a day and self-reported by having a family member call 911.

“The emergency service was aware of his travel history. They used full precautions,” said Dr. Barbare Yaffe of Toronto Public Health at a Saturday press conference.

The man was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with fever and respiratory symptoms, and is currently in stable condition in a negative-pressure room, with staff taking precautions.

A test from the Public Health Ontario Laboratory confirmed the diagnosis. Toronto Public Health has been speaking with the man to determine exactly who he’s had contact with.

“The last word I heard was there was very little by way of contact,” says Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health.

She added that their understanding is that the man took “private transportation” home, not mass transportation.

“But we are absolutely making sure that we get the history of all the places the individual has been. That’s part of regular public health practice, in order that we can then determine who needs to be informed and what sorts of measures they need to take,” she said.

Yaffe says it’s important to keep the situation in context.

“The evidence to date is that this is not easily transmitted between people,” she says. Transmission, she said, is “mostly to very close household contacts.”

This man’s household contacts are a “very small number of people” who have already been put into self-isolation and are being monitored.

What does a presumptive confirmed or presumptive positive case mean?

The presumptive positive result comes from a local “rapid” test that gives health authorities a head-start on their work, according to Dr. Peter Donnelly from Public Health Ontario.

Public Health Ontario developed a “specific accurate and rapid test” for the novel coronavirus, he said. The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg also has a test, albeit slightly different.

The laboratories collaborate with each other, he explained.

“What we’ve agreed is that because we know our test is rapid and reliable, we can actually make a positive result from one of our tests actionable,” he said.

“So in other words, we don’t wait.”

The presumptive positive result becomes a confirmed case once the Winnipeg laboratory provides its result.

The risk is ‘still low’

Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer for Ontario, says the risk to Ontarians “is still low.”

“The system we’d hoped would work as it is, and it did,” he said.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hadju too said the risk remains low. In a statement Saturday, she said,”While the risk of an outbreak of novel coronavirus in Canada remains low, I encourage Canadians to tell your health care professional if you have travelled to an affected area of China, and develop flu-like symptoms.”

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province has been “actively monitoring” to swiftly detect any potential cases and contain them.

“I want to assure all Ontarians that this is exactly what transpired,” she said.

She stressed that the patient was detected and “immediately put in isolation,” with lab tests ordered and Toronto Public Health launching “extensive case and contact management” to prevent any further spread.

“The system is working,” Elliott said. “These protocols and procedures have been in place for some time.

“To be clear, health officials are actively working to ensure that we identify everyone this person was in contact with in order to contain this virus.”

Canada’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Theresa Tam, tweeted that “systems have been and remain vigilant across the country” and that the risk of an outbreak in Canada “remains low.”

The province is in a “very different place” than it was during SARS in the early 2000s, according to Donnelly.

“We know what the virus is,” he said. “We have a fast, reliable test for it. That really is a game-changer.”

Having the local fast testing means “you can very quickly find out whether people have this or not.”

“You can follow up their contacts,” Donnelly said. “Where its appropriate, you can test them.

“These are the tools that you need in order to control this and to stop its spread.”

Donnelly also said it’s important to bear in mind that most people will likely have a mild form of the virus.

“Many people in China probably don’t even know they’ve had it, haven’t sought medical care, or if they have sought medical care, they’ve recovered quite quickly,” he said.

What can people do?

Here’s the advice on how to protect yourself that Ontario has put out via a webpage that will be updated every weekday:

Provincial health officials say that reducing exposure and transmission to a number of illnesses, including coronaviruses, can be done by:

washing hands often

avoiding contact with people who are unwell

practicing proper cough and sneeze etiquette

The province also says that anyone travelling to an area with known cases of coronavirus should avoid the following:

high-risk areas such as farms, live animal markets and areas where animals may be slaughtered

contact with animals (alive or dead), including pigs, chickens, ducks and wild birds

surfaces with animal secretions or feces

Federal health officials echo similar advice, with Minister Hadju reminding those who have travelled to an affected area of China and subsequently developed flu-like symptoms to reach out to their health care professional.

Can we expect more cases?

Possibly. Provincial and federal health officials have indicated they would not be surprised to see more confirmed cases.

Williams said that Ontario has been waiting for its first case.

“I would think with the amount of flow and traffic and stuff, we might see some others,” he said. Health officials remain vigilant in their monitoring, he added.

“I would be very surprised if this is our last case,” Williams said. “But we have to wait to see.”

In a tweet Saturday evening, Dr. Tam from the Public Health Agency of Canada said: “While additional confirmed #2019nCoV cases would not be unexpected, the risk of an outbreak in Canada remains low.”

As of Saturday, the World Health Organization said there were 23 confirmed cases outside of China, with 21 of them having travel history to Wuhan City.

The international organization has not changed its risk assessment of the situation since Jan. 22, deeming it “very high in China, high at the regional level and moderate at the global level.”

WHO’s risk assessment of the new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation has not changed:

🔺very high in #China🇨🇳

🔺high at the regional level

