Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Global News has learned Ontario health officials are expected to announce that a “presumptive case” of coronavirus has been confirmed at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital.

Samples are reportedly being sent to a lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

Officials are expected to speak to the media from Queen’s Park at 5:30 p.m.

More to come.

– With files from Travis Dhanraj

Story continues below advertisement