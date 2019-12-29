A look back at some of the most bizarre Toronto-area crime stories of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Toronto Area has seen its fair share of bizarre crime stories in 2019 and Global News has compiled a list of some of the most notorious cases.

‘Chair Girl’

In February, a video circulated of a woman — later identified as 19-year-old Marcella Zoia — throwing a chair off a balcony in downtown Toronto onto a street with live traffic.

When she turned herself in, it made international headlines.

In November, Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life. The prosecution said it is seeking a six-month prison sentence in the case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Alleged feces thrower

In late November, Toronto police said officers were investigating three separate incidents in which feces were thrown at unsuspecting victims at or near York University and the University of Toronto.

In each incident, it was reported that a man approached the victims with buckets of fecal matter and dumped it on the victims.

On Nov. 26, police said 23-year-old Samuel Opoku was arrested in connection with the incidents and charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief interfering with property.

Video appears to show brazen LCBO theft

In October, a video went viral on social media appearing to show suspects using a suitcase and duffel bags as part of an alleged theft at an Oakville LCBO.

Halton Regional Police said the incident happened at an LCBO in the area of Trafalgar Road and Dundas around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17.

At the beginning of the 36-second video, a suspect appears to be carrying two heavy duffel bags and two bottles of alcohol before walking out of the store. One of the bottles appears to fall out of his hands.

“(We’ve) got another one in the back here! Another one in the back!” a worker can be heard yelling in the video.

Glass can then be heard breaking and a suspect comes into view carrying a duffel bag while pulling a suitcase. The suspect then walks out the front door.

The incident came after another video went viral in February, appearing to show a man brazenly taking bottles from a Scarborough LCBO.

Video appears to show suspect throwing sign onto QEW

In August, a video appeared on social media appearing to show a person taking a street sign that read “Right Lane Exits” and throwing it onto the Queen Elizabeth Way from an overpass.

“Although no one was injured, this reckless criminal act was taken very seriously by the Halton Regional Police Service and an investigation was initiated immediately,” police said in a statement at the time.

A teen boy was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident, police said. He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and causing a common nuisance before being released on a notice to appear in court.

Man arrested after allegedly climbing on Toronto crane with a parachute

In October, police said officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a highrise building that was under construction in the area of Yorkville Avenue and Yonge Street.

Police said the man then climbed onto a construction crane at the top of the building before officers approached him and demanded he get down.

He was arrested and reportedly had a parachute with him.

In May, police investigated another incident involving a parachute in the city, when someone posted a video on social media showing a black and white parachute gliding between buildings near Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

Alleged impaired driver refuses to leave the drive-thru

In August, York Regional Police released video appearing to show an impaired woman refusing to leave the drive-thru of a restaurant in Vaughan.

Police said a person who called officers indicated the woman had not ordered food and wasn’t responding to an employee.

When officers approached the woman and asked her how the vehicle got to the drive-thru, she responded, “I don’t know. I was just ordering some food.”

The woman was asked for her ID five times and told officers she would give it to them once she got some food.

A 34-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and later charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and blowing over 80, police said.

Store staff thwart robbery attempt by throwing bananas

At the beginning of February, Peel police said officers were looking for an attempted robbery suspect who fled a convenience store in Mississauga after being hit by a banana.

Police said it occurred the evening of Feb. 2 near Hurontario and John streets.

“I was looking for something to do, but I [saw] the bananas, so I started to hit him with [it],” Saungae Kim, co-owner of A&J Convenience, later told Global News

Kim received praise from local customers for her handling of the incident, while police said it’s best to not physically confront suspects.

