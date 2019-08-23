Halton police investigating video appearing to show man throwing traffic sign onto QEW

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a video surfaced online that appears to show a young man throwing a traffic sign onto the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville.

Police said the sign was thrown onto the live east-bound lanes of the QEW from the Winston Churchill Boulevard overpass.

They said they are unsure when the incident occurred.

The video appears to show a man holding a sign that reads “Right Lane Exits.” The man then appears to proceed to throw the sign onto the highway from the overpass.

Police said no injuries were reported but that the behavior seen in the video is dangerous and criminal in nature.

The incident is similar to another one from earlier in February, when a 19-year-old woman was seen in a video throwing a chair onto the Gardiner Expressway from a balcony in downtown Toronto.

The woman, Marcella Zoia, was charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5000 and common nuisance.

Police are asking anyone with information about the video or incident to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau general line at 905-835-4777 ext. 2216 or to send tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.