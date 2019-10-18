Video appears to show men taking bottles of booze from Oakville LCBO using duffel bags, suitcase

Send this page to someone via email

A video posted to social media Thursday evening and sent to Global News appears to show suspects using duffel bags and a suitcase as part of an alleged theft at an Oakville LCBO.

Halton Regional Police said they are investigating the incident that reportedly happened at an LCBO in the area of Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East at around 9 p.m.

At the beginning of the 36-second video, a suspect appears to be carrying two heavy duffel bags and two bottles of alcohol before walking out of the store. One of the bottles appears to fall out of his hands.

“(We’ve) got another one in the back here! Another one in the back!” a worker could be heard yelling in the video.

It is then when glass could be heard breaking and a suspect comes into view carrying a duffel bag while pulling a suitcase. The suspect then walks out the front door.

Throughout the video, bystanders could be heard criticizing the suspects.

“We’ve got you on video guys!” one person says. “Way to go, you’re going to be on YouTube tonight.”

When asked about the incident, police told Global News in an email that officers are searching for three men in connection with the incident.

Two of the men are described as being 25 to 35 years of age.

One of the accused was described as being bald and having an average build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, sunglasses, a black winter jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The second man was described as having an average build and was reportedly wearing a “Champions” sweater with a blue t-shirt underneath, a black baseball cap, jeans, white shoes and had a black suitcase.

The third man was described as being 25 to 30 years old and having a larger build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hoodie, black toque, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.