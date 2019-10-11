Menu

Crime

23 people arrested after 170 LCBO thefts reported in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 10:56 am
Updated October 11, 2019 10:57 am
An LCBO store in Ontario.
An LCBO store in Ontario. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

York Regional Police say 23 people have been arrested and 86 charges have been laid in a six-month investigation into thefts at Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) stores in Vaughan.

During the course of the investigation, police said a total of 170 thefts were reported from six LCBO locations with a value of just under $60,000 worth of goods.

Investigators said efforts to address the issue of LCBO thefts began in March and prompted officers with the Community Oriented Response Unit (COR) to take on proactive policing efforts.

York police said tactics included both plainclothes and uniformed officers responding to calls for service and conducting detailed follow-up investigations.

Police said as a result of the investigation, additional charges for other offences were laid, such as possession of property obtained by crime, breach of recognizance and possession of weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to work closely with our local businesses to prevent criminal acts and to bring those responsible for committing these and other crimes before our courts. With this initiative our officers truly are making a difference in our community,” Graham Beverly with York Regional Police said.

“As customer and employee safety is the LCBO’s top priority, we are grateful for the continued collaboration of all our local police forces in helping us prevent and investigate theft when it occurs and are especially appreciative for the tremendous work done by the officers with [York Regional Police] in consultation with LCBO employees on this extensive investigation and subsequent arrests,” said LCBO president and chief executive officer George Soleas.
Good Samaritan speaks about brazen theft at Toronto LCBO
TAGS
York Regional PoliceVaughanlcboYork PoliceLiquor Control Board of OntarioLCBO theftsLCBO storesCommunity Oriented Response UnitVaughan LCBOVaughan LCBO thefts
