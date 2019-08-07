‘I was just ordering some food’: Woman charged with impaired driving after refusing to leave drive-thru

York Regional Police have released video appearing to show an impaired woman refusing to move her car out of a drive-thru in Vaughan, Ont.

Police said they were called to a restaurant in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street a little after midnight on Friday for reports of a car stopped in the drive-thru.

The caller told police the driver hadn’t ordered any food and didn’t respond to the restaurant employee.

In the video released by police on Wednesday, an officer can be heard asking for the woman’s identification.

The driver, who appeared to have exited her vehicle before police advised her to get back in responded, “no, why?”

“We were called here because there’s an issue going on with you,” the officer said. “Not removing your car out of the drive-thru.”

The woman responded, “I wasn’t driving. I was just ordering some food.”

When the officer asked how her vehicle got into the drive-thru, the woman replied, “I don’t know. I was just ordering some food.”

The officer then asked for her identification for the fifth time and the woman said she would give it to them once she got some food.

Before the officer arrested the driver, she admitted to driving the car into the drive-thru, but said she was not planning on driving anywhere further.

The 34-year-old woman from Toronto was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and blowing over 80.

This incident is one of the 26 impaired driving related criminal offenses over the long weekend.