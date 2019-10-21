Man arrested after allegedly climbing onto crane with parachute in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have arrested a 30-year-old man after he reportedly climbed onto a crane in the Yorkville area.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Yorkville Avenue and Yonge Street.

Investigators allege the suspect broke into a highrise building that is under construction and climbed onto a construction crane at the top of the structure.

According to police, the suspect had a parachute with him.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they demanded the suspect get off the crane, police say. He reportedly complied and was arrested.

Adrian Caguiat of Toronto is currently facing charges for mischief and break and enter.

BREAK AND ENTER:

Yonge St + Yorkville Av

– Man has broken into the building

– Climbed onto the crane at the top of the building

– Has a parachute with him

– Arrested by officers

– Roads in the area will be opened shortly#GO2028049

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2019

