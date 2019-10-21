Menu

Man arrested after allegedly climbing onto crane with parachute in downtown Toronto

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:03 am
Toronto police have arrested a man after he allegedly climbed onto a crane in Yorkville with a parachute.
Toronto police have arrested a man after he allegedly climbed onto a crane in Yorkville with a parachute. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto police say they have arrested a 30-year-old man after he reportedly climbed onto a crane in the Yorkville area.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Yorkville Avenue and Yonge Street.

Investigators allege the suspect broke into a highrise building that is under construction and climbed onto a construction crane at the top of the structure.

According to police, the suspect had a parachute with him.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they demanded the suspect get off the crane, police say. He reportedly complied and was arrested.

Adrian Caguiat of Toronto is currently facing charges for mischief and break and enter.

More to come.

