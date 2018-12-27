Toronto police warn against BASE jumping after video shows man in Santa hat leaping off condo

Toronto police are warning the public about the dangers of BASE jumping after an incident was reported in the city’s west end on Christmas morning.

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline de Kloet says the alleged jumper had fled by the time officers arrived at the highrise on Marine Parade Drive.

De Kloet says the person has not been identified and is not currently facing charges, though she says charges are possible in these types of incidents if the accused broke into a property.

She says BASE jumping – which involves parachuting off buildings, antennas, spans or the Earth – is “extremely dangerous,” not only to the jumper but also to the public since it’s hard to know where the person will land.

A video posted on social media shows a man in a Santa Claus hat standing on what appears to be a crane at a condo building.

The man and the videographer wish each other a merry Christmas before the man jumps off the structure and opens his parachute.