3rd incident of feces-throwing reported at University of Toronto campus

Toronto police say there has been another incident involving someone throwing feces at another person at the University of Toronto campus on Monday night.
Officers were called to College Street, just west of University Avenue, for reports that a bucket of feces was dumped on a female victim.
An orange bucket from Home Depot was left on the sidewalk, and officers were seen investigating and canvassing the area.
Police said the suspect ran eastbound on College Street. The suspect is described as a tall man in his 30s with a medium build who was wearing a yellow construction hard hat, a blue shirt and gloves at the time of the reported assault.
This is the third reported incident of feces and urine being thrown in the last week.
Police said the first incident was reported on Friday at the University of Toronto‘s Robarts Research Library, and the second incident was reported two days later, on Sunday, at a York University‘s Scott Library.
In both incidents, students allege fecal matter was tossed at them, according to police.
York University told Global News the incident at its institution happened at 5 p.m. Sunday when “an unknown male entered Scott Library and deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student.”
The university’s security services responded to the incident, and the school has also reached out to the victim to offer support.
The police divisions in both areas are collaborating to confirm the details and determine whether the incidents are connected and if they may have involved the same suspect.
Police said they are looking at laying a number of charges, including assault.
