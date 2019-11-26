Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3rd incident of feces-throwing reported at University of Toronto campus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 6:29 am
Updated November 26, 2019 7:12 am
Toronto police say feces and urine were thrown at people inside 2 universities
WARNING: Graphic content. Two Toronto universities were the scenes of unsavoury assaults on Friday. Toronto police say feces and urine were thrown at people inside the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library and York University’s Scott Library.

Toronto police say there has been another incident involving someone throwing feces at another person at the University of Toronto campus on Monday night.

Officers were called to College Street, just west of University Avenue, for reports that a bucket of feces was dumped on a female victim.

READ MORE: Feces, urine reportedly thrown at students in 2 Toronto university libraries

An orange bucket from Home Depot was left on the sidewalk, and officers were seen investigating and canvassing the area.

Police said the suspect ran eastbound on College Street. The suspect is described as a tall man in his 30s with a medium build who was wearing a yellow construction hard hat, a blue shirt and gloves at the time of the reported assault.

Toronto police at the scene investigating after a bucket of feces was thrown at a female victim at the University of Toronto campus.
Toronto police at the scene investigating after a bucket of feces was thrown at a female victim at the University of Toronto campus. John Hanley / Global News

This is the third reported incident of feces and urine being thrown in the last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the first incident was reported on Friday at the University of Toronto‘s Robarts Research Library, and the second incident was reported two days later, on Sunday, at a York University‘s Scott Library.

In both incidents, students allege fecal matter was tossed at them, according to police.

Police search for suspect after students assaulted with fecal matter
Police search for suspect after students assaulted with fecal matter

York University told Global News the incident at its institution happened at 5 p.m. Sunday when “an unknown male entered Scott Library and deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student.”

The university’s security services responded to the incident, and the school has also reached out to the victim to offer support.

The police divisions in both areas are collaborating to confirm the details and determine whether the incidents are connected and if they may have involved the same suspect.

Police said they are looking at laying a number of charges, including assault.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceUniversity of TorontoYork UniversityCollege StreetUniversity AvenueFecesYork UUofTToronto UniversitiesRobarts libraryfeces urine thrown studentsUofT Robarts libaryYork U library
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.