Police investigating after feces, urine reportedly thrown in 2 Toronto university libraries

Toronto police say they are investigating after fecal matter and urine were allegedly thrown at students in two of Toronto’s university libraries.

Police said the first incident was reported on Friday at the University of Toronto‘s Robarts Research Library and the second incident was reported two days later, on Sunday, at a York University library.

In both incidents, students allege fecal matter was tossed at them, according to police.

The police divisions in each area are collaborating to confirm the details and determine whether the two incidents are connected and if they may have involved the same suspect.

Police said Monday morning that no arrests have been made.

