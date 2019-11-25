Menu

Canada

Police investigating after feces, urine reportedly thrown in 2 Toronto university libraries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 9:03 am
Updated November 25, 2019 9:24 am
Police near the two universities say they are co-ordinating to determine whether the incidents are connected.
Police near the two universities say they are co-ordinating to determine whether the incidents are connected. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after fecal matter and urine were allegedly thrown at students in two of Toronto’s university libraries.

Police said the first incident was reported on Friday at the University of Toronto‘s Robarts Research Library and the second incident was reported two days later, on Sunday, at a York University library.

In both incidents, students allege fecal matter was tossed at them, according to police.

The police divisions in each area are collaborating to confirm the details and determine whether the two incidents are connected and if they may have involved the same suspect.

Police said Monday morning that no arrests have been made.

