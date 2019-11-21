Menu

Canada

‘I was shocked’: Doug Ford denounces protest during pro-Israel event at York University

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 3:45 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 4:22 pm
Protesters gathered at York University Wednesday ahead of an event featuring speeches from former members of the Israeli Defence Forces.
Protesters gathered at York University Wednesday ahead of an event featuring speeches from former members of the Israeli Defence Forces. Simon Wiesenthal Center

Premier Doug Ford has denounced a protest that took place during a pro-Israel event at York University Wednesday evening, saying he was “shocked” at news of the event.

Protesters gathered at Vari Hall ahead of the event that saw speeches from members of Reservists On Duty, an organization founded by former members of the Israeli Defence Forces.

“I was shocked by the vile hatred that was on display last night at York University,” Ford tweeted Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Ontario post-secondary schools expected to now have free-speech policies in place

“I have been clear that there is no place in Ontario for racism and hatred. My caucus and I stand with the students at York University who had to endure this.”

Toronto police told Global News officers were on scene for the event and while it was “largely peaceful,” some scuffles did break out.

Police said people who got into physical altercations were removed from the area and released without charges. Officials said a person was injured, but it is unclear how serious their injuries were.

York University President Rhonda Lenton released a statement Thursday afternoon and said the university is in the process of reviewing what happened at the event.

“I want to emphasize in the strongest possible terms that acts of violence are not tolerated on our campuses and York University has zero tolerance for hate,” Lenton said.

U.S. no longer considers Israel settlements illegal
U.S. no longer considers Israel settlements illegal

“In democratic societies, universities play a central role in facilitating debate on difficult issues. Shouting, threats of violence and attempts to intimidate community members are not consistent with the responsibilities we all share.”

Global News spoke to Cassandra D., a student who declined to provide her last name and said she protested Reservists On Duty Wednesday evening. She said the protest toward the group was peaceful.

Free speech campaign promise sparks campus protest in Toronto
Free speech campaign promise sparks campus protest in Toronto

“No one started violence on our side,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ilan Orzy, the director of advocacy and issues management for Jewish student group Hillel Ontario, called Wednesday’s events “troubling.”

“Freedom of speech is something that we obviously stand for and as does York University I’m sure,” he said.

“I think that there could have been more precautions taken into consideration to make sure that things didn’t get out of hand.”

