‘I was shocked’: Doug Ford denounces protest during pro-Israel event at York University

Premier Doug Ford has denounced a protest that took place during a pro-Israel event at York University Wednesday evening, saying he was “shocked” at news of the event.

Protesters gathered at Vari Hall ahead of the event that saw speeches from members of Reservists On Duty, an organization founded by former members of the Israeli Defence Forces.

“I was shocked by the vile hatred that was on display last night at York University,” Ford tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“I have been clear that there is no place in Ontario for racism and hatred. My caucus and I stand with the students at York University who had to endure this.”

Toronto police told Global News officers were on scene for the event and while it was “largely peaceful,” some scuffles did break out.

Police said people who got into physical altercations were removed from the area and released without charges. Officials said a person was injured, but it is unclear how serious their injuries were.

York University President Rhonda Lenton released a statement Thursday afternoon and said the university is in the process of reviewing what happened at the event.

“I want to emphasize in the strongest possible terms that acts of violence are not tolerated on our campuses and York University has zero tolerance for hate,” Lenton said.

“In democratic societies, universities play a central role in facilitating debate on difficult issues. Shouting, threats of violence and attempts to intimidate community members are not consistent with the responsibilities we all share.”

Global News spoke to Cassandra D., a student who declined to provide her last name and said she protested Reservists On Duty Wednesday evening. She said the protest toward the group was peaceful.

“No one started violence on our side,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ilan Orzy, the director of advocacy and issues management for Jewish student group Hillel Ontario, called Wednesday’s events “troubling.”

“Freedom of speech is something that we obviously stand for and as does York University I’m sure,” he said.

“I think that there could have been more precautions taken into consideration to make sure that things didn’t get out of hand.”

I have been in touch with the president of York University to ask her to report back on this particular incident and the circumstances which led to it. I support free speech and the right to protest, but there is absolutely no place for hate or violence in Toronto. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 21, 2019

I am disappointed that York University allowed for a hate-filled protest to take place last night at Vari Hall. I stand with the Jewish students and the Jewish community. There is no place in Ontario for racism and hatred. #onpoli — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 21, 2019

