Mississauga convenience store staff thwart robbery attempt by throwing banana at suspect: police

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for an attempted robbery suspect who took off from a Mississauga convenience store Saturday evening after being hit by a banana.

Police were called to the store in the Hurontario and John streets area, near Cooksville GO station, at around 8:40 p.m., with reports of the robbery attempt.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the male suspect took off empty-handed after store employees, who weren’t injured in the incident, hit the accused with a banana.

Mooken encouraged workers to refrain from physically confronting suspects.

“We always urge retail employees to not resist during robberies so as to avoid any injury,” he told Global News.

Officers are continuing the investigation into the matter.

