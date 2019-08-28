Crime
Lunenburg County man facing impaired driving, firearm charges after traffic stop

A 40-year-old man from East River, N.S., is facing impaired driving and firearm charges following a traffic stop in Lunenburg County last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the traffic stop on Highway 208 in Nineveh, N.S., was conducted on Aug. 21 at around 9:20 p.m., after police learned the driver may be impaired.

Police arrested the driver after determining he was impaired by drugs and alcohol.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded, unregistered firearm.

Kaz Henry Cox has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a combination of alcohol and drug, as well as multiple firearms-related offences.

Cox appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Saturday, where he was remanded into custody

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 4.

