Lunenburg County man facing impaired driving, firearm charges after traffic stop
A 40-year-old man from East River, N.S., is facing impaired driving and firearm charges following a traffic stop in Lunenburg County last week.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the traffic stop on Highway 208 in Nineveh, N.S., was conducted on Aug. 21 at around 9:20 p.m., after police learned the driver may be impaired.
READ MORE: Man, 27, charged in connection with fatal collision involving 10-year-old cyclist
Police arrested the driver after determining he was impaired by drugs and alcohol.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded, unregistered firearm.
Kaz Henry Cox has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a combination of alcohol and drug, as well as multiple firearms-related offences.
READ MORE: Moncton man killed in 2-vehicle collision in New Brunswick, RCMP say
Cox appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Saturday, where he was remanded into custody
He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 4.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.