Moncton man killed in 2-vehicle collision in New Brunswick: RCMP

A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision near McKees Mills, N.B., on Saturday, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV on Highway 11.

The man from Moncton who was driving the SUV was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

The collision occurred when the SUV crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the tractor trailer.