19-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Moncton: RCMP

A 19-year-old man from the Fredericton area passed away on Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Moncton.

According to authorities, the collision happened around 2 a.m. between Mountain Road and Mapleton Road.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling northeast on Mountain Road when the vehicle came towards the motorcycle and performed a left turn to go onto Mapleton Road. As the vehicle turned left, the bike collided with the rear end of the van.

The man died on the scene.

The area of the collision was closed for the investigation but is now re-opened to traffic.