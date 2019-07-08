Canada
Man dead, woman critically injured in eastern P.E.I. single-vehicle crash

RCMP are investigating after a crash in P.E.I. claimed the life of one person and left another with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man has died and an 18-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in eastern Prince Edward Island on Sunday.

Kings District RCMP say the crash, which happened on Route 5 in the community of Baldwin Road, took place around 5 p.m.

Police say the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was transported to hospital. Police say two other people inside the vehicle were also injured.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

