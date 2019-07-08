Man dead, woman critically injured in eastern P.E.I. single-vehicle crash
A 23-year-old man has died and an 18-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in eastern Prince Edward Island on Sunday.
Kings District RCMP say the crash, which happened on Route 5 in the community of Baldwin Road, took place around 5 p.m.
READ MORE: Man dies from injuries following industrial accident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard
Police say the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.
The 18-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was transported to hospital. Police say two other people inside the vehicle were also injured.
READ MORE: New Glasgow man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash — police
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.