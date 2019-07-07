Man dies from injuries following industrial accident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard

A worker who was injured as a result of an industrial accident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard has died from his injuries.

Unifor Local 1, the union for the shipyard, says Trevor O’Neil passed away in hospital on Friday night.

The 40-year-old man was struck in the head by a highly pressurized cover from a sandblasting unit, the union said, adding that he then fell several feet to the ground.

Halifax Regional Police and the province’s Department of Labour are investigating the incident.

A stop-work order was issued by the labour department following the accident for both the work area and the equipment involved in the incident.

Exact details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain limited, with the Department of Labour citing an ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched the day after O’Neil’s accident. It has since raised over $12,000 for his family.

“I know personally, that we all want to help,” the page reads. “Workplace injuries, especially ones as critical as this one, is [sic] a concern for us all.

“There were 5,819 Nova Scotian’s [sic] hurt on the job last year. This number is way too high.”

An update on the page indicates that a moment of silence was held at the shipyard for O’Neil on Saturday.

The crowdfunding campaign will remain open for the rest of July.