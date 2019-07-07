New Glasgow man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash: police 

A 20-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the Stellarton, N.S., area early Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the 1000 block of Mclellans Brook Road just after 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following assault in downtown Halifax

Police say officers, along with EHS and the Thorburn Volunteer Fire Department, arrived to find a vehicle in the ditch.

The victim, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

READ MORE: Man charged for impaired driving, possession of stolen vehicle in Dartmouth: police

Police expect the section of road to remain closed until mid-afternoon.