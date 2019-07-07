Man sent to hospital following assault in downtown Halifax

A man is in hospital after he was assaulted with a weapon in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning.

Few details have been released, but Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Grafton Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim had been assaulted with an “edged weapon.”

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may of witnessed the altercation or has information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.