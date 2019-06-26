Halifax police arrest man after alleged robbery at Robie Street gas station

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged robbery at a gas station on Robie Street Tuesday.

Police say that at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 2499 Robie Street.

READ MORE: Police arrest man in connection with alleged bank robbery in Halifax

A man had reportedly entered the business, produced a knife and demanded money from the cashier.

Police say their suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured during the incident.

At 8:40 p.m., officers arrested a 30-year-old in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street in connection with the robbery.

WATCH: Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera

Halifax police say they recovered all stolen property.

The man is being held for court and will be facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, breaching a probation order and breaching a recognizance.