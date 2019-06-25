Police arrest man in connection with alleged bank robbery in Halifax

Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged robbery at the TD Canada Trust located at 278 Lacewood Drive in Halifax.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a man who had entered the bank armed with an edged weapon and provided a note to the teller demanding money.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot.

Officers soon located a man fitting the suspect description a short distance from the bank and arrested him without incident.

The robbery remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information or anyone who might have video from the area at the time to contact police.

A robbery was reported today that took place at TD Canada Trust Bank The branch closed their doors to conduct an investigation but had since opened their door back to the public. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/Qn2h5pua2D — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) June 25, 2019