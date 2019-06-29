Man charged for impaired driving, possession of stolen vehicle in Dartmouth: police
A 22-year-old man from Lower Sackville is facing charges following a collision with a marked police vehicle on Friday in Dartmouth.
At 1 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the 900 block of Wilkinson Avenue after a witness reported an impaired driver getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. The vehicle was located in the 100 block of Higney Avenue, police say, where it proceeded behind a building.
While attempting to leave the parking lot, the vehicle collided with a marked police cruiser. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a conveyance.
It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen overnight from a Halifax address, police say.
The man will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
