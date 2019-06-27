‘Devastating’: Langley couple loses everything after moving truck stolen

A Langley couple who was set to start a new life in Manitoba is dealing with the devastating loss of virtually everything they own.

Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird said the family had loaded up a moving van on Friday, June 21 with plans to head to Winnipeg when it was reportedly stolen overnight from a parking lot on Mount Lehman Road.

Police say the vehicle was later found in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey, but the estimated $100,000 worth of contents were gone.

“This is devastating for this couple. It is all their possessions, including photos, a mounted eagle that is a family heirloom, a burl coffee table,” she said.

“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of items that are very specific that are identifiable to this couple; it’s furniture and that sort of thing.”

Bird is asking the public to keep an eye out for items for sale or things that have been dumped that don’t look like something a couple would give up, such as photo albums.

They’re also appealing to anyone who may have seen the truck — a U-Haul box truck with Arizona licence plates — or who may have dashcam video of it.

“Insurance may cover a lot of these items. However, the memories of the items that were taken, you can’t get that back. The photos, you can’t get those back. The items that were given to you by family members or friends, you can’t get those things back,” Bird said.

“We are asking people that if you know where these items are to please get a hold of your police department so that we can look into this.”