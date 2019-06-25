‘Wonderful news’: Edmonton man overjoyed police found his stolen wheelchair accessible van

Four days after his customized wheelchair accessible van vanished from its normal parking spot, an Edmonton man says he is delighted to hear police have recovered it.

“It’s wonderful news,” Mike McMullan told Global News on Monday evening. “Everybody got the word out there and I’m just glad it was found as quickly as it was.”

The van was last seen Thursday night in its usual parking spot near the front entrance of McMullan’s building in the area of 112 Avenue and 80 Street.

READ MORE: Edmonton man seeks return of stolen wheelchair accessible van

Watch below: (From June 21, 2019) An Edmonton man is asking for the public’s help to find his specialized van that was stolen overnight Thursday. As Vinesh Pratap reports, the loss of the van means getting around is more difficult.

McMullan said police called him on Monday afternoon to tell him they were following up on a lead about its whereabouts.

“[The police officer] asked me if the van was still stolen and I said, ‘yes,” McMullan said. “So he said, ‘Well it sounds like it’s on the move, I’ll get back to you with details.'”

About 90 minutes later, McMullan learned police recovered it in Strathcona County near Sherwood Park. He said he was told it had a number of items like a bike, leaf blowers and chainsaws inside that do not belong to him.

“It’s recovered [and] my insurance company is going to take it, look at it and inspect it mechanically and hopefully… the RCMP said it didn’t look like there was a lot of damage from the outside… I don’t know what’s going on on the inside with my lift and my seat and everything,” he said.

“[It’s] awesome because they’re really hard to replace, a wheelchair van is hard to come by.”

McMullan said he hopes now that the damage is only minimal and that the insurance company will let him keep it.