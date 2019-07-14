Three teens dead, man injured in three separate crashes in New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP say three teenagers are dead and one man is injured in three separate collisions in the last 24 hours.

Sgt. Pierre Chiasson says the latest crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in Boiestown, N.B.

Chiasson says the car was being driven by a 17-year-old male when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver and a 14-year-old female passenger died in the crash, while another passenger – an 18-year-old female – was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Chiasson says just hours before, a 19-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a van at an intersection around 2 a.m. in Moncton.

He says the crash is being investigated and no charges have been laid at the moment.

On Saturday afternoon another crash occurred in the Cocagne area after a man driving an SUV was trying to pass another vehicle and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Chiasson says the man in the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to recover and the truck driver was not injured.