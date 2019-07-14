Two from Boiestown, N.B, killed in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

Two people were killed on Sunday morning after a vehicle collided with a tree in near Boiestown, N.B.

According to RCMP, the collision took place around 6:00 a.m. on the Taxis River Road, a few kilometres outside of Boiestown.

Police said the vehicle would have left the road and collided with a tree.

There were three occupants in the vehicle. Two of the occupants passed away on scene while the third was transported to the Fredericton hospital.

Police said the extent of the injuries is unknown for now.