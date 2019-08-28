Man, 27, charged in connection with fatal collision involving 10-year-old cyclist

A 27-year-old Victoria County man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision involving a 10-year-old cyclist in Big Bras d’Or, N.S., last month.

Colin Hugh Tweedie of Black Rock has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and obstruction.

Police say the cyclist, Talia Forrest, was fatally struck while riding her bicycle on Black Rock Road on July 11.

At the time of the incident, police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene but police were able to locate the suspect.

Tweedie was charged on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on Sept. 5.

An obituary released by J.M. Jobes Funeral Home said Talia was “the sweetest brightest little girl, very outgoing and always had a smile on her face.”

“Talia loved being at school and learning new things. She was a social butterfly always making new friends and touching so many hearts,” the obituary reads.

A GoFundMe page for Talia’s family has raised over $14,000.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim.