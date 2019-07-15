Victoria County man arrested in connection with fatal collision involving 10-year-old cyclist

Police say a 27-year-old man from Victoria County has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision involving a 10-year-old cyclist on July 11 in Big Bras d’Or, N.S.
Talia Forrest, the cyclist, was fatally struck by an SUV while she was riding a bicycle on Black Rock Road.
RCMP said the vehicle fled the scene, but police were able to locate it and arrest the driver on Monday for a number of driving-related offences.
The man was later released on conditions and was given a court date of September 5 in Wagmatcook.
In an obituary released by J.M. Jobes Funeral Home, Talia is described as “the sweetest brightest little girl, she was very outgoing and always had a smile on her face.”
“Talia loved being at school and learning new things. She was a social butterfly always making new friends and touching so many hearts,” it said.
A GoFundMe page has recently been launched by friends of the family to help cover the funeral expense and to provide financial support for Talia’s family.
So far $12,960 has been raised, exceeding the campaign’s goal of $10,000.
