Verdict expected in Manitoba Mountie’s manslaughter case; drunk driver shot 9 times

A judge is expected to give a verdict on Monday in the manslaughter trial of an RCMP officer in northern Manitoba who fired a dozen shots into a Jeep following a police chase.

Crown prosecutors told the trial in Thompson, Man., that Const. Abram Letkeman made only wrong choices in the lead-up to the shooting death of Steven Campbell in 2015.

Court heard that 12 bullet casings were found at the scene and 39-year-old Campbell, who was drunk behind the wheel, was hit at least nine times.

The defence argued that all police officers make mistakes and Letkeman thought his life was in danger because the Jeep was moving toward him.

Campbell’s mother, Shirley Huber, says her family hopes the judge finds that the officer’s actions were dangerous and wrong.

She says no matter the verdict, her son’s death shows how important it is for police to have dashboard and body cameras, especially in northern communities.