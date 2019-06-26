Crime
June 26, 2019 11:20 am

Mountie to testify in manslaughter trial for shooting near Thompson

By The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown/File
A A

A Mountie charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a northern Manitoba man is expected to testify Wednesday in his own defence.

Constable Abram Letkeman is accused in the 2015 death of Steven Campbell, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep that the Mountie had tried to pull over for erratic driving.

READ MORE: Off-duty Winnipeg cop escapes with his life after suspect’s gun misfires

Letkeman shot Campbell at least nine times near Thompson.

Tuesday, a police expert testified that Letkeman made a disastrous tactical decision to step in front of the vehicle before he pulled the trigger repeatedly.

WATCH: Winnipeg man angered by police shooting

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Manslaughter
Northern Manitoba
Police Shooting
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
Shooting
Thompson
Trial

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.