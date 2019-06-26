Mountie to testify in manslaughter trial for shooting near Thompson
A A
A Mountie charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a northern Manitoba man is expected to testify Wednesday in his own defence.
Constable Abram Letkeman is accused in the 2015 death of Steven Campbell, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep that the Mountie had tried to pull over for erratic driving.
READ MORE: Off-duty Winnipeg cop escapes with his life after suspect’s gun misfires
Letkeman shot Campbell at least nine times near Thompson.
Tuesday, a police expert testified that Letkeman made a disastrous tactical decision to step in front of the vehicle before he pulled the trigger repeatedly.
WATCH: Winnipeg man angered by police shooting
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.