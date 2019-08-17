Homicide unit investigating after assault reported: Winnipeg police

The homicide unit is investigating after an altercation left one man dead on Friday, Winnipeg police say.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Tylehurst Street and Wolseley Avenue West around 5:30 p.m. after a report that a man had been assaulted and was unresponsive.

Investigators found an injured man in his 30s, who was transported to hospital in critical condition. On Saturday, police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody and members of the homicide unit and major crimes unit continued with the investigation. In a media release, police say it is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and a dispute had occurred which escalated to a serious assault.

Winnipeg police say Alexander Agnus McPherson, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault and is being detained.

Members of the homicide unit are continuing with the investigation.